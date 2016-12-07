Photo: May the force be with you this Christmas

Wait, what did you do with Santa Claus? Did he succumb to the dark side? Iqaluit's annual Christmas parade included some unlikely holiday icons like this friendly Star Wars stormtrooper. The candy cane light sabres were a hit. Santa eventually did arrive, on his usual qamutik, to much joy and waving from spectators young and old. You can see more photos from the parade on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)