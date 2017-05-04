Photo: Masters of the snowmobile

Meet the Masters of this year’s Kivalliq Challenge Cross Country races: Ross Tatty, centre, won first place and a $5,000 cash prize in the race’s Masters 35 years and over category, hosted May 6 in Rankin Inlet. Finishing the race in second-place, driver Tony Dias, followed by third-place contestant Joe Jr. Kaludjak and fourth-place driver Derek Zawatski. The Kivalliq Challenge, which includes a juniors and seniors racing category, is held in conjunction with Rankin Inlet’s annual Pakallak Tyme spring festival which ran from May 1 to May 7. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)