Photo: Master artist hammers out lessons

Artist Mathew Nuqingaq, right, shows Shawn Walsh how to hammer out metal during an Aug. 15 qulliq-making workshop in Iqaluit. The workshop was part of the Government of Nunavut's "Learn To" series, run weekly in summer by the environment department, usually outdoors at Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park. Nuqingaq, a well known drum dancer and jewelry maker, became a member of the Order of Canada last December. Read more about the workshop later, on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)