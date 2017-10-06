Photo: Mary Itorcheak takes the stage

Alianait concerts often feature local talent paired with visiting artists so aspiring musicians can get experience in front of a live audience, and a recent show at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit was no exception. Iqaluit's Mary Itorcheak got a chance Oct. 7 to perform as the opening act for Halifax singer-songwriter Jenn Grant. The gentle melodies and original Inuktitut lyrics in Itorcheak's solo acoustic set were the perfect way to prime the audience for Grant's evening show. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)