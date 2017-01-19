Photo: Marching for women’s rights in Toronto

Toronto-based actor and one of the stars of the hit APTN series Mohawk Girls, Maika Harper, takes to the streets with daughter Eden in the Toronto Women's March Jan. 21. When asked why she participated, she sent a note to Nunatsiaq News saying, "I marched for my daughter's future. For her rights and freedoms as a female and as a person. After all, feminism is the radical notion that women are people. As an Inuk living in Toronto, I feel racism regularly and I wanted to March for change, for respect and for love to overcome hate." The march, which drew an estimated 60,000, was organized in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. The Washington march drew between 500,000 and 800,000 people, according to media estimates, and was organized in opposition to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. (PHOTO COURTESY M. HARPER)