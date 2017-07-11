Photo: Malikkaat turn their faces to the spring sun

Malikkaat, or mountain aven, turn their faces to the sun just outside of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut's southernmost community on the Belcher Islands. With the short, sunny season in the Arctic, Malikkaat actually follow the sun as it travels around the sky in spring, their stems coiling up. As autumn approaches, they uncoil, indicating, in traditional Inuit society, the coming of winter. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)