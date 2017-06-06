Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik June 06, 2017 - 1:00 pm

Photo: Makivik names its new business development corp

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Makivik Corp.’s new business development corporation has a new name: Nuvviti Development Corporation. Makivik’s board of directors selected and voted to adopt the name from suggestions submitted by Nunavimmiut. Nuvviti, which is the rope where a dog sled team’s leads all meet and connect to the qamutik, was submitted by three people: Lucy Tukai of Inukjuak, Johnny Mususiapik of Kangiqsujuaq and Allen Gordon of Kuujjuaq, each of whom will receive $700. Makivik announced the new corporation this past February to oversee at arms length the day-to-day operations of its subsidiary companies and joint ventures. The Inuit birthright organization will name the new corporation’s board of directors later this month. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK)
