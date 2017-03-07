Photo: Making the case for a new Education Act

Kathy Okpik, the deputy minister of education, and John MacDonald, the assistant deputy minister, talk about the Government of Nunavut's proposed amendments to Nunavut’s Education Act March 10. Tabled in the legislative assembly this week, the amendments update the Education Act that the Government of Nunavut passed in 2008. “The lessons learned from 2008 up to today were really the catalyst for the whole review,” Okpik said. The bill includes a provision that would create a Council of District Education Authorities to give local school bodies a greater say in running the territory’s education system. Some critics, including Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., say the new act should go further towards expanding the use of Inuktut as a language of instruction in schools. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca (PHOTO BY PETER VARGA)