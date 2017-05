Troy Alsalnik, Nick Tattuinee and Savik Kowmak go to work thawing culverts and doing spring road maintenance in Rankin Inlet May 4. Spring melt is causing the usual havoc on dirt roads in hamlets big and small across Nunavut, especially with temperatures rising. Environment Canada forecasts temperatures well above zero in Rankin Inlet early next week. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)