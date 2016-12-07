Photo: Making Christmas more affordable

Gobble, gobble: Up until Dec. 31, Nunavimmiut can purchase whole turkeys and hams for half the regular price in local grocery stores, thanks to a holiday-season subsidy put in place by the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik Corp. The regional Food and Other Essentials program aims to promote healthy and affordable food across Nunavik’s 14 communities, funded through the region’s cost-of-living measures agreement with the Quebec government. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)