Photo: Making bannock for culture days in Kuujjuaq

Serena Suppa-Gordon, centre, and Sara Berthe, right, get a lesson in bannock making from elder Lizzie Hubloo April 12 at Jaanimmarik School in Kuujjuaq. The cooking class was part of the school's annual spring culture days last week which featured countless activities for students including ptarmigan plucking, sealskin cleaning and preparation, beading, pitsik making and elder story telling. Nunatsiaq News will feature several photos from the event on our website, including the students' trip to Stewart Lake, but check out our Facebook page for a full album of photos. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)