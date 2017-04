Congratulations to teacher George Hill of Netsilik School in Taloyoak. Hill was the territorial winner in the "Thank You for Making A Difference" contest put on by the Nunavut Teachers' Association, winning two airline tickets from First Air. Robin Panigayak, left, the student who nominated Hill, at right, gets to enjoy a new computer and printer, courtesy of the NTA. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NETSILIK SCHOOL)