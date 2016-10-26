Photo: Make a wish, a star is falling

That's not Photoshop folks. That's a real shooting star over Arctic Bay. Hobbyist photographer Clare Kines set his camera on a tripod Oct. 27 to shoot time lapse images in order to make a video of the aurora borealis but he got an added bonus when he managed to capture a shooting star among those 2,300 shots. In fact, if you watch closely the time lapse video he stitched together here—https://vimeo.com/189299005—you can see a number of shooting stars, along with those magnificent, undulating northern lights. (PHOTO BY CLARE KINES)