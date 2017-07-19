Photo: Major police operation underway in Pond Inlet

A major police operation continues in Pond Inlet July 26. The Nunavut RCMP is asking residents who live in the 700 block to vacate their homes immediately and move to safety. Police have set up an accommodations safe area at the Pond Inlet Community Hall, where they are providing meals to community members. Residents are asked to report their new location to RCMP at (867) 899-1111. Residents in the 800 and 1000 blocks are asked to remain inside until further notice, unless directed by RCMP. Since early July 26, police have been looking for Jeffrey Killitee, 27, a local man who is considered armed and dangerous after making threats against community members and local police. RCMP said they hope to locate Killitee to “resolve the situation peacefully and without incident.” Killitee was arrested and charged with the September 2014 murder of 43-year-old Charlie Angnetsiak. Killitee remained in detention until March 2017, when the second-degree murder charge was stayed and he was released. (FILE PHOTO)