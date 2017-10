Students at Nunavut Arctic College's culinary arts program in Cambridge Bay get ready for their daily lunch service. Last week, the students offered up a choice of sandwiches with various fillings and soups for $10. This week, the students, under the guidance of Chef Andy Poisson, will start to serve hot lunches Tuesday to Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. as part of their course work. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)