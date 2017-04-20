Photo: Lord Stanley’s cup comes to Iqaluit

The Calgary Flames are out of the play-offs but don't tell Tyson Prusky. You might ruin the moment... Prusky and Benjamin Reardon pose with the Stanley Cup at Iqaluit's Arnaitok Arena April 26 during a week-long Stanley Cup tour that's expected to make stops in eight Nunavut communties. Accompanying the cup are NHL veteran Lanny McDonald and Canadian Women's Hockey League player and Olympic gold medalist Natalie Spooner. The tour, which comes with delivery of 150 full sets of hockey gear to hockey-mad Nunavut kids, is generously sponsored by a group of sponsors: Scotiabank, Project North, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and First Air. The cup travels to Cape Dorset, Kugaaruk and Taloyoak today, April 27, and then on to Gjoa Haven and Resolute April 28 before winding up in Hall Beach and Qikiqtarjuaq April 29. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)