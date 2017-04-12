Photo: Look who’s back? It must be spring

There's hope for spring in the Arctic: The snow buntings have returned to at least some parts of the Arctic after their winter holiday in southern Canada and the northern United States. This one was spotted with a flock of others in Sanikiluaq, on the Belcher Islands in Hudson Bay, on April 10. According to our photographer, the snow buntings usually arrive at the end of March or beginning of April and stay until the end of October. Males usually arrive in the breeding grounds first to scope out good real estate for nesting. Once the females lay eggs, it's the male's job to bring them food so the females can stay on the eggs and keep them warm. Room service, please! (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)