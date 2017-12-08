Photo: Look ma! No hands!

I can do it myself, mom! Iqaluit children take to the ice at the Arctic Winter Games Arena Dec. 10 for a free Canada 150 Skating Day. Skate Canada, which hosted the event in Iqaluit and 16 other communities across the country, also donated skates and helmets to the City of Iqaluit for children to sign out for free. The purpose of the day, said organizer Janine Budgell, was to "build community awareness about skating and to promote community wellness, and to do something that is really Canadian ... Skating, in general, is a Canadian activity and that is something that people can celebrate and have a sense of pride in." See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)