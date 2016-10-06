Photo: Long time Iqaluit resident, bon vivant, Bryan Pearson passes away

Bryan R. Pearson, 82, seen here in a photo taken in 1995 at the old Nunatsiaq News offices near the four corners, died Oct. 12 at around 8:40 a.m. after a painful, 10-month struggle with liver cancer. Pearson, who has lived in the eastern Arctic since 1956, came home to Iqaluit to die this past August. “It was a decent homecoming. It was special and overwhelming. After the reception I received, I decided this is a good place for me to live,” Pearson told Nunatsiaq News about two weeks ago. Pearson served as Iqaluit’s first mayor, helped found the first municipal council, served as territorial councillor, and started numerous businesses, including the legendary Arctic Ventures store and the Astro Theatre. Return to Nunatsiaqonline.ca later today for his obituary. (FILE PHOTO)