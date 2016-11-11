Photo: Long-time Nunavut MLA, leader, John Ningark passes away

Long-time Nunavut politician and community leader John Ningark passed away overnight at his home in Kugaaruk. He was 72 years old. Ningark served as MLA in the Northwest Territories legislature before the 1999 creation of Nunavut and as a Nunavut MLA afterwards. Most recently, Ningark won a 2009 by-election in the former Akulliq riding which included Kugaaruk and his home town of Naujaat. Ningark had been sick with cancer and had been going south for treatment in the past few months. He died through the night, at around 3 a.m., said long-time friend Piita Irniq. "John was a good fellow to be around and a good friend to have," said Irniq, who grew up with Ningark in Naujaat and with whom he went to residential school in Chesterfield Inlet. The two later became members of the NWT legislature. Irniq spoke with Ningark's wife Celine—Irniq's cousin—this morning, Nov. 17. "He was a true Eskimo, a true Inuk, to the end." Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (FILE PHOTO)