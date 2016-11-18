Photo: Lights, camera, Kuujjuaq youth in action

Nils Caneele, a filmmaking mentor with Wapikoni mobile, teaches camera and interview techniques to Kuujjuaq youth this week at the Kattitavik town hall. Caneele and a crew from Wapikoni are in Kuujjuaq until Dec. 9 to teach filmmaking, sound editing and music recording to local youth. The crew was at the youth centre recently to remake a scene from the film The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. (PHOTO COURTESY OF L. BAILLARGEON)