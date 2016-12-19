Photo: Lick your chops over this holiday pastry

Nunatsiaq Online
Who could resist this creamy, flaky pastry? Tivi Iyaituk, a student at Nunavik's Pigiursavik vociation school, whipped up this double chocolate eclair as part of the professional cooking program he's enrolled in. You, too, can indulge in this sumptuous dessert: stay tuned to Nunatsiaqonline.ca later this today for a selection of holiday dessert recipes from across the Arctic. (PHOTO BY SYLVAIN PARADIS)
