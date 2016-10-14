Photo: Let the winter travel season begin…

See that white stuff? That's sea ice forming in the High Arctic in an ice chart compiled by the Canadian Ice Service and released Oct. 19. The white portion shows where ice floes are concentrated and have frozen together with no water visible. The grey edges indicate areas where the ice is closely packed together and starting to consolidate. Light blue indicates areas where there are ice floes floating but not necessarily touching. Residents in Grise Fiord, Resolute Bay, Arctic Bay and others are likely tuning up snowmobiles to begin the season of winter travel and harvesting. (CANADIAN ICE SERVICE MAP)