Photo: Qikiqtani Inuit to distance itself from NTI

Qikiqtani Inuit Association leaders call for more money from their main benefactor, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., in core programs next year, at a board meeting review of QIA's draft 2017/2018 annual budget in Iqaluit's Anglican Parish Hall, Feb. 8. The lucrative impacts and benefits agreement with Baffinland—which is set for renegotiation—affords the regional Inuit group added financial autonomy from its yearly funding by NTI through the Nunavut Trust. At their annual general meeting last fall, some QIA board members said NTI should be funding the regional organizations based on per capita numbers. Currently, QIA receives less money per capita than its counterparts in the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot, although the region boasts the highest population. Read about this, and more from the board meeting, later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)