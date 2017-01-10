Photo: Learning to teach the arts

Nunavummiut artists from across the territory take part in Qaggiq’s performing arts teacher training in Yellowknife. From left, artists Joshua Haulli, Corey Panika, Gordon Kaniak (seated), instructor Tiffany Ayalik, Colleen Nakashook and Kayley Mackay took part in the five-day training Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 to develop skills to launch children’s programming in their home communities. The workshop, offered in partnership with the National Art Centre’s Music Alive Program, is the first of many Qaggiq hopes to deliver in 2017. (PHOTO COURTESY OF QAGGIQ)