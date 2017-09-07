Photo: Learning the letter of the law

Students enrolled in the new law program at Nunavut Arctic College read a student oath at a special ceremony to launch the program at the Cadet Hall in Iqaluit Sept. 11. The oath is one taken by all law students at the University of Saskatchewan, which is partnering with NAC in the law degree program. "It is a commitment to academic honesty, to one another, and the pursuit of knowledge," said program director Stephen Mansell. The 25 students enrolled in the program also received their legal gowns on Monday. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BEN RALSTON)