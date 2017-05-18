Photo: Laval to bestow Tanya Tagaq with honorary doctorate

An honorary doctorate goes to Nunavut's Tanya Tagaq Gillis: Université Laval in Quebec City has announced that it will bestow an honorary doctorate in music on the award-winning performer at its June convocation ceremony. The honorary degree is the highest degree handed out by the university and it is the second for the award-winning artist. She also received an honourary degree in Fine Arts from Nova Scotia College of Art and Design. "It's an enormous honour for me to receive this honorary doctorate," she said of this week's news. "My musical career, which started in 2001, has been built on 16 years of effort and perseverance. Today, I would like to thank Université Laval for having helped me realize my dreams," said a statement from Tanya Tagaq, originally from Cambridge Bay. Also known as a painter, she finished a bachelor's degree from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in 1998. (FILE PHOTO)