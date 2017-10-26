Photo: Late night visit from nanuq

Iqaluit wildlife officers are on the look out for a polar bear that paid a visit to Nunavut’s capital overnight Oct. 26 or early Oct. 27. Alden Williams, who works at the Government of Nunavut’s wildlife office in Iqaluit, said Oct. 27 that polar bear tracks were found leading into town near the beachfront graveyard, above, and then leaving town near the causeway and heading toward the Sylvia Grinnell River. The tracks led to a nearby dog team enclosure where two full frozen seals were loosely concealed under plywood near some bloody snow and animal parts. Williams said officers will be out all weekend looking for signs of nanuq's return. If you see a polar bear, or evidence of one, call 975-7780 during daytime hours or 222-0167 at night and on weekends. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)