Photo: Land claims body wants a say in social, cultural policy

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.'s chief executive officer James T. Arreak speaks to media and members of the public at a news conference in Iqaluit Sept. 8 following release of the land claim body's Annual Report on the State of Inuit Culture and Society for 2014-15. The news conference followed a closed-door meeting on Inuit social and cultural issues this week in Iqaluit. "Inuktitut is one of the few Aboriginal languages that will survive in modern society," said NTI vice president James Eetoolook. "But we need to be vigilant protecting Inuktitut... We must demand our basic services be provided in Inuktitut." This year's report focuses on Article 32 of the Nunavut Land Claim Agreement, which ensures Inuit participation in developing social and cultural policies within the territorial and federal governments. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)