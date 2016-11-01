Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik November 01, 2016 - 3:45 pm

Photo: Kuujjuaq’s newest early childhood educators

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Nunavik’s newest crop of Aboriginal and Inuit Early Childhood Education graduates celebrate the completion of their program Nov. 1 in Kuujjuaq. Top row, from left to right: Pasha Muncik Denault, Leanna Greig, Shanna Gordon, Larissa Annahatak Aitchison, Sandra Sheilds, and Sarah Parceaud May; bottom row, left to right : Jessie Angma, Sheba Saunders, Louisa Saunders, Sheila Berthe, Vinnie Sequaluk, and Mary Saunders. The Kativik School Board’s Adult and Vociation Education Services offer the AEC diploma to Nunavimmiut in collaboration with the Kativik Regional Government and Cégep St. Félicien in Quebec’s Lac-Saint-Jean region. (PHOTO BY L. ABRAHAM/KRG)
Nunavik’s newest crop of Aboriginal and Inuit Early Childhood Education graduates celebrate the completion of their program Nov. 1 in Kuujjuaq. Top row, from left to right: Pasha Muncik Denault, Leanna Greig, Shanna Gordon, Larissa Annahatak Aitchison, Sandra Sheilds, and Sarah Parceaud May; bottom row, left to right : Jessie Angma, Sheba Saunders, Louisa Saunders, Sheila Berthe, Vinnie Sequaluk, and Mary Saunders. The Kativik School Board’s Adult and Vociation Education Services offer the AEC diploma to Nunavimmiut in collaboration with the Kativik Regional Government and Cégep St. Félicien in Quebec’s Lac-Saint-Jean region. (PHOTO BY L. ABRAHAM/KRG)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        