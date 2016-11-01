Photo: Kuujjuaq’s newest early childhood educators

Nunavik’s newest crop of Aboriginal and Inuit Early Childhood Education graduates celebrate the completion of their program Nov. 1 in Kuujjuaq. Top row, from left to right: Pasha Muncik Denault, Leanna Greig, Shanna Gordon, Larissa Annahatak Aitchison, Sandra Sheilds, and Sarah Parceaud May; bottom row, left to right : Jessie Angma, Sheba Saunders, Louisa Saunders, Sheila Berthe, Vinnie Sequaluk, and Mary Saunders. The Kativik School Board’s Adult and Vociation Education Services offer the AEC diploma to Nunavimmiut in collaboration with the Kativik Regional Government and Cégep St. Félicien in Quebec’s Lac-Saint-Jean region. (PHOTO BY L. ABRAHAM/KRG)