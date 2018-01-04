Photo: Kuujjuaq’s 52nd annual Christmas Day candy drop

Kuujjuamiut watch goodies and prizes fall from the sky Dec. 25 during Johnny May's 52nd annual Christmas candy drop over the Nunavik community. May, the veteran bush pilot who launched the candy drop in 1965, originally planned to end the tradition after his 50th drop in 2015, but the 72-year-old pilot has left the door open to continue the annual flight as long as he feels up to it. A local committee fundraises thousands of dollars each year to purchase prizes for the event; today, candy only makes up about 10 per cent of the goodies dropped from May's De Havilland Beaver. (PHOTO BY ALLEN GORDON)