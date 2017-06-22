Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik June 22, 2017 - 3:50 pm

Photo: Kuujjuaq graduate honoured with Governor General’s medal

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Jaanimmarik graduating student Patricia Deveaux receives the Governor General's Academic Medal from her Secondary 5 French teacher, Valérie Raymond, June 12 at a graduation ceremony at the Katittavik Town Hall Theatre in Kuujjuaq. Deveaux was also recognized as Athlete of the Year during a special student awards ceremony and feast that occured two days later, on June 14. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)
Jaanimmarik graduating student Patricia Deveaux receives the Governor General's Academic Medal from her Secondary 5 French teacher, Valérie Raymond, June 12 at a graduation ceremony at the Katittavik Town Hall Theatre in Kuujjuaq. Deveaux was also recognized as Athlete of the Year during a special student awards ceremony and feast that occured two days later, on June 14. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)

