Photo: Kuujjuaq graduate honoured with Governor General’s medal

Jaanimmarik graduating student Patricia Deveaux receives the Governor General's Academic Medal from her Secondary 5 French teacher, Valérie Raymond, June 12 at a graduation ceremony at the Katittavik Town Hall Theatre in Kuujjuaq. Deveaux was also recognized as Athlete of the Year during a special student awards ceremony and feast that occured two days later, on June 14. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)