Photo: Kuujjuaq candy drop adapted as cartoon

Kuujjuaq's annual candy drop is making its way into living rooms across the country this weekend. CBC has adapted the annual Nunavik tradition into a cartoon, based on a children’s book published by the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in 2015. The Great Northern Candy Drop tells the story of Kuujjuaq pilot Johnny May, who launched the now 50-year-old tradition of flying over Kuujjuaq every Christmas to drop candy, toys and clothing for community members below. The show airs on CBC Television on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. (IMAGE COURTESY OF CBC)