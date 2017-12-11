NEWS: Nunavik
December 11, 2017 - 11:10 am
Photo: Kuujjuaq candy drop adapted as cartoon
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Kuujjuaq's annual candy drop is making its way into living rooms across the country this weekend. CBC has adapted the annual Nunavik tradition into a cartoon, based on a children’s book published by the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in 2015. The Great Northern Candy Drop tells the story of Kuujjuaq pilot Johnny May, who launched the now 50-year-old tradition of flying over Kuujjuaq every Christmas to drop candy, toys and clothing for community members below. The show airs on CBC Television on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. (IMAGE COURTESY OF CBC)