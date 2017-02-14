Photo: Kuujjuaq Blue take Gold in weekend tournament

The Kuujjuaq Blue take gold in the Atoms division of the Kuujjuaq Winter Classic Feb. 12, the second year the hockey tournament has taken place in the region. This year’s event hosted 80 youth playing on teams from both Kuujjuaq and Kangirsuk at the Kuujjuaq Forum Feb. 10 to Feb. 12. The hockey tournament, coordinated by volunteers with the Kuujjuaq Minor Hockey Association, wrapped up with a skating party for coaches, players and their families. You can see more photos from the tournament at Nunatsiaq News Facebook page. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHEL MARTIN)