Photo: Kugaaruk co-op brings in new school supplies

Staff from the Koomiut Co-op in Kugaaruk receive a 2,100 pound shipment March 4 — the first of many new school supplies to the Kitikmeot community, including pens, paper, easels and white boards. Kugaaruk’s only school, Kugaardjuq, was destroyed in a fire Feb. 28, which has left school administrators scrambling to replace lost equipment and supplies so students can get back to class. Arctic Co-ops says it has extended “an open offer for assistance to the co-operative, the Government of Nunavut and Kugaaruk’s MLA” as local organizations recover from the major fire. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KOOMIUT CO-OP)