Photo: KRPF welcomes a new constable

The Kativik Regional Police Force’s newest constable, Pamela Stevenson (centre), is pictured between police chief Michel Martin, left, and Kativik Regional Government chair Jennifer Watkins. Stevenson was sworn in as a KRPF constable Oct. 16, just after she earned her diploma from Quebec’s police school, École nationale de police du Québec, earlier this month. She is now the only Inuk woman officer working in Nunavik, and one of three Inuit police officers employed by the KRPF. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KRG)