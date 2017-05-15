Photo: Kiviuq Returns, to Iqaluit, this summer

Rehearsals for the upcoming Qaggiavuut production of Kiviuq Returns have begun at the Bader Performing Arts Centre in Kingston, Ont. The cast includes, from left, Kuuri Panika, Natasha Allakariallak, Christine Tootoo, Pakak Inuksuk, Taqralik Partridge, Damien Leo Tulugajuk, Lois Ujaupiq Suluk and Vinnie Karetak. Kiviuq is a legendary hero of many Inuit stories who calls on his superpowers and spirit guides to help defeat the many enemies and obstacles he encounters. Iqalungmiut will get a chance to see the epic tale performed July 3 in Iqaluit for the Alianait Arts Festival. Performers will then head to the National Arts Centre in Ottawa for a July 21 performance. They also plan to perform July 26 at Living Ritual, a festival of international Indigenous performers at Toronto's Harbourfront. (PHOTO BY JAMIE GRIFFITHS/QAGGIAVUUT)