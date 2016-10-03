Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut October 03, 2016 - 3:08 pm

Photo: Kivalliq trade show wraps up with gala dinner, silent auction

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
After three days of networking, presentations and speeches, the seventh annual Kivalliq Trade Show came to a close Sept. 28 with a gala banquet and silent auction event at the Singiituq Complex Community Hall in Rankin Inlet. The feast included stuffed chicken breast and roast beef with pies, cakes and a popular apple crumble for dessert prepared by local chef Kelly Clark-Lindell. The proceeds of the silent auction went to Whale Cove and Naujaat. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)
After three days of networking, presentations and speeches, the seventh annual Kivalliq Trade Show came to a close Sept. 28 with a gala banquet and silent auction event at the Singiituq Complex Community Hall in Rankin Inlet. The feast included stuffed chicken breast and roast beef with pies, cakes and a popular apple crumble for dessert prepared by local chef Kelly Clark-Lindell. The proceeds of the silent auction went to Whale Cove and Naujaat. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        