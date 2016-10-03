Photo: Kivalliq trade show wraps up with gala dinner, silent auction

After three days of networking, presentations and speeches, the seventh annual Kivalliq Trade Show came to a close Sept. 28 with a gala banquet and silent auction event at the Singiituq Complex Community Hall in Rankin Inlet. The feast included stuffed chicken breast and roast beef with pies, cakes and a popular apple crumble for dessert prepared by local chef Kelly Clark-Lindell. The proceeds of the silent auction went to Whale Cove and Naujaat. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)