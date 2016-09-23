Photo: Kivalliq Trade Show kicks off in Rankin Inlet

The 16 members of the Kivalliq Trade Show's organizing committee pose for a shot at the launch of this year's event at the Siniktarvik Hotel in Rankin Inlet Sept. 26. The trade show, which runs until Sept. 28, will host regional businesses, an art market and workshops, speakers and entertainment, including a Sept. 27 performance by Arviat-raised singer Susan Aglukark. Stay tuned for more coverage at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)