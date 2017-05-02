Photo: Kivalliq remnants of the Northwest Mounted Police

It looks as though Kivalliq wind and weather is slowing eroding a historic outpost camp near Qatiktalik, or Cape Fullerton, on the Kivalliq coast, north of Chesterfield Inlet and across Roes Welcome Sound from Southampton Island. The camp, photographed April 20, was built by the Northwest Mounted Police in 1903 during the American and Scottish whaling era. According to http://chesterfieldinletstories.ca, it was the first post to be established in the North by the Canadian government as a customs office, "to oversee the activities of the American whalers, to establish Canadian sovereignty, to administer whaling licenses, collect customs, and control the flow of liquor and to maintain order." Go to our Facebook page to see a photo of the historic camp shortly after it was built. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)