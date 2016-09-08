NEWS: Nunavut
September 08, 2016 - 11:40 am
Photo: Kivalliq gets spectacular September aurora show
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Kivalliq photographer Doug McLarty says he's been taking photos of the aurora borealis for more than twenty years but few experiences rank up there with a show he witnessed on Sept. 1, over Rankin Inlet. And, because it's not yet winter, he didn't have to freeze his feet to enjoy it. A few streaks of light appeared between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., he said, but nothing spectacular. After a break in the cabin to warm up, he emerged to a spectacular show around midnight. You can see more of McLarty's photos on his Twitter feed @DadRankin. (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY/ARCTECH DESIGN AND SERVICES)