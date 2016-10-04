Photo: Kitikmeot resident speaks out against those who abuse elders

Elder abuse is heartbreaking, says Jimmy Haniliak Sr., at left, at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association's annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay Oct. 5 . Haniliak, who said he considers himself a young elder, broke down in tears as he described seeing elders deprived of their pension cheques by their children. "It hurts me to see that," he said, commenting after a presentation to the AGM by Cambridge Bay MLA Keith Peterson. Peterson thanked Haniliak for speaking up about something that "people don't like to talk about." The KIA AGM, which started Oct. 4, continues Oct. 6. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)