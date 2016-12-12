Photo: Kitikmeot Heritage Society celebrates its 20th birthday

You can't let your 20th birthday go by without a celebration. The Kitikmeot Heritage Society held an open house at the May Hakongak Library and Cultural Centre Dec. 2 with games, tours and the lighting of the qulliq to commemorate 20 years of preserving culture in western Nunavut. The event drew many elders and other Cambridge Bay residents. In operation in Cambridge Bay since 1992, and incorporated since 1996, the KHS decided to celebrate its anniversary late in 2016 to honour the entire year, said KHS Executive Director Pamela Gross. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KHS)