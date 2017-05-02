Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut May 02, 2017

Photo: Kitikmeot elders share memories for upcoming exhibit

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Cambridge Bay elder Margaret Okina speaks into a camera in the May Hakongak Cultural Centre and Libary May 3 when students from the Nunavut Arctic College's Language Revitalization Program interviewed elders on six themes about Inuinnait culture. These clips will be used as part of the Inuinnauyugut [We are Inuinnait] exhibit that is opening on June 21 at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KHS)
