Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut July 12, 2017 - 3:50 pm

Photo: Kill summer boredom with a couple good books

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Pam Langa reads a book about dolphins to young Thomas Kilaodluk in Cambridge Bay. The summer reading program is now underway at the May Hakongak Library in Cambridge Bay. If your kids are looking for something to do on those long summer days, come to the library between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily. All the books on the shelf here are new arrivals courtesy Nunavut Public Library Services. Come browse the stacks of books and DVDs for loan. (PHOTO COURTESY KHS)
Pam Langa reads a book about dolphins to young Thomas Kilaodluk in Cambridge Bay. The summer reading program is now underway at the May Hakongak Library in Cambridge Bay. If your kids are looking for something to do on those long summer days, come to the library between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily. All the books on the shelf here are new arrivals courtesy Nunavut Public Library Services. Come browse the stacks of books and DVDs for loan. (PHOTO COURTESY KHS)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        