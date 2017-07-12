Photo: Kill summer boredom with a couple good books

Pam Langa reads a book about dolphins to young Thomas Kilaodluk in Cambridge Bay. The summer reading program is now underway at the May Hakongak Library in Cambridge Bay. If your kids are looking for something to do on those long summer days, come to the library between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily. All the books on the shelf here are new arrivals courtesy Nunavut Public Library Services. Come browse the stacks of books and DVDs for loan. (PHOTO COURTESY KHS)