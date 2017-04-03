Photo: Kicking up your kamiks on hamlet days

Tommy Dialla takes elder Leah Akpalialuk for a spin at a dance to cap off Hamlet Day in Pangnirtung April 3. The day featured games and ceremonies and ended at Attagoyuk School with a feast and dance. Pangnirtung residents had other reasons to celebrate this week—the new power plant officially opened April 2, almost exactly two years to the day after the previous one burned down in a disastrous fire. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)