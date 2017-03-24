Photo: Kenn Harper retires as Danish honorary consul

Kenn Harper, the well-known Nunavut historian, linguist, businessman, and teacher, with Niels Boel Abrahamsen, the Danish ambassador to Canada, and Abrahamsen's wife, Karen Eva Abrahamsen, at a reception March 27 at the Danish ambassador's residence in Ottawa held to mark Harper's retirement as Danish honorary consul in Iqaluit. After Harper received the unpaid appointment in 2005, he lobbied constantly for the restoration of a Greenland-Nunavut air link. Air Greenland did run a summer air service between Iqaluit and Nuuk from 2012 to 2014, but was forced to cancel it due to low passenger volumes. Harper also performed routine duties such as processing Danish passport and visa applications. Because he's no longer an Iqaluit resident and now lives in Ottawa, he retired recently from the position. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)