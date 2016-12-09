Photo: Keeping the fire alive at Christmas

Iqaluit firefighters braved not fire but cold Dec. 10 to collect food and toy donations outside the Arctic Ventures grocery store. Firefighters were trying to fill an ambulance with Christmas goodies to help local charities including the Angel Tree Society, which gives away toys to needy families at Christmas. If you were unable to make a donation over the weekend, you can still drop off new toys and non-perishable goods at the Iqaluit fire hall. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)