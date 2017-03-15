Photo: Keeping canines safe, and healthy

Tom Rutherford and Elizabeth Hall, board members of Northern Canine Rescue in Cambridge Bay, vaccinate Summer, a six-month-old Shepherd/Husky cross owned by Talia Maksagak on March 11. Northern Canine Rescue, formerly Diamonds in the Ruff, is a not-for-profit organization that helps bring veterinary care, medical treatment, shelter and new homes to dogs in Cambridge Bay. They hope to one day expand services to other Nunavut communities. You can donate to their cause through their gofundme.com fundraising page. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)