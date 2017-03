Rankin Inlet players in white battle with Iqaluit in yellow during a Nunavut midget territorial hockey tournament in Arviat March 4. Teams and players vying for a spot on the Arctic Winter Games roster came out this past weekend to play some serious hockey including those from Rankin Inlet, Whale Cover, Baker Lake, Coral Harbour, Gjoa Haven, Igloolik and Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY ERIC ANOEE)